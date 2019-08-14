|
Age 76 of St. Croix Falls, WI Passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home. James was on the St. Croix Fire department from 1979-2008 and the last 10 years, served as the Fire Chief. Preceded in death by parents James "GIB" Sr. and Evelyn Tiffany; step-mother, Elva Tiffany, and sister, Patsy (John) Held. Survived by wife of 55 years Darlene; sons, Mark (Sherry), and Christopher; grandchildren Lucas, Abbigail, and Sydney; brothers, Daniel Tiffany and Glenn (Kathy) Tiffany; sisters, Donna (Roger) Potter, Janet Larsen, Linda Siedschlag, and Naomi Clark; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Croix Falls with visitation one hour prior to service at church. Private family interment. Grandstrand Funeral Home 715-294-3111 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019