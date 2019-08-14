Home

Services
Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
715-294-3111
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
St. Croix Falls, MN
View Map
James G. TIFFANY

James G. TIFFANY Obituary
Age 76 of St. Croix Falls, WI Passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home. James was on the St. Croix Fire department from 1979-2008 and the last 10 years, served as the Fire Chief. Preceded in death by parents James "GIB" Sr. and Evelyn Tiffany; step-mother, Elva Tiffany, and sister, Patsy (John) Held. Survived by wife of 55 years Darlene; sons, Mark (Sherry), and Christopher; grandchildren Lucas, Abbigail, and Sydney; brothers, Daniel Tiffany and Glenn (Kathy) Tiffany; sisters, Donna (Roger) Potter, Janet Larsen, Linda Siedschlag, and Naomi Clark; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Croix Falls with visitation one hour prior to service at church. Private family interment. Grandstrand Funeral Home 715-294-3111 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 14, 2019
