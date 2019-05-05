|
"Hawkeye" April 3, 1943 – April 30, 2019 Age 76, of St. Paul's West Side Flats. Preceded in death by his parents William & Freda Josephs; brothers, William, Jr., Michael, Tommy, Johnny & Raymond. Survived by his son, James; grandchildren, Starlynn, Alyssa, Kaylee & Logan; siblings, Patsy, Maryann, Denny, Larry (Kathy), Kathy & Anna; and many friends, cousins, nephews & nieces. Jimmy served Honorably in the U.S. Army from May, 1967 to May, 1969. He will be remembered as "Hawkeye", one of Minnesota's Professional Pool Champs; having once beaten a Minnesota Pool Champion that had defeated the Great Minnesota Fats in a Pool Tournament. It was Jimmy's Last Wishes to NOT have a Wake or a Funeral Mass. There will be a Private Interment with Immediate Family at Fort Snelling National Cemetery where Jimmy will be laid to rest. Many thanks to the Care Givers at North Ridge Care Center in New Hope. The Josephs Family would like to extend our sincere deep gratitude and "Very Special Thanks" to: Katie Jenson, Jimmy's Legal Guardian at Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. In lieu of cards and flowers, Memorials in Jimmy's name may be made to Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota; 2485 Como Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55108. "Hawkeye soars with the eagles now!" 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019