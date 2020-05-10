Age 73, of North Oaks Passed away May 7th, 2020 Survived by daughters, Mollie (Jimmie) Kelley, Kathryn (John) Weyandt and Kiara (Zac) Magdik; grandchildren, Katherine, Liam, Karis, Jack, Shane, Darby, Duke and Crosby; girlfriend, Nadine Hondl; brother, Mark (Linda) Kelley; sister, Cheryl (Dan) Roberts; nieces and nephews, Carina, Kelly, Michael, Patrick, Sara & Philip; special friends, Jerry & Rose Kuretich, Jim Bryant & Jeanette O'Leary, Judy & Joe Fischer, Patrick & Julie Maranda, Chris & Margret Waldner, Tracy Dock; many loyal employees; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Mary; parents, William & Leona Kelley; brother, William R. Kelley, Jr., and sister, Patricia Kelley. Jim was a devoted father, husband and grand father. Jim spent 35 years building a successful trucking company from the ground up. He was determined, hard working and had the most generous heart. Jim always spoke his mind and stood up for what he believed in with the utmost conviction. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, collecting cars & scenic drives throughout MN. He was deeply loved and will be forever missed. Private family service. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Gianna Homes 4605 Fair Hills Rd East, Minnetonka, MN 55345.