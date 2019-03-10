Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
James H. DEY


1943 - 2019
James H. DEY Obituary
May 21, 1943 — March 4, 2019 Owner of Dey Bros. Greenhouses Past President of North Central Floral Assoc. and MN Growers Assoc. Graduate of Washington H.S., attended the University of MN, and was a proud member of the Army Airborne Reserve. Preceded in death by parents, Bill and Mildred; and son, Bill. Survived by wife of 54 years, Toni; daughter, Lori (Jeff) Johnson; grandchildren, Jesse (Alyx), Jacob, Alexandra, Katherine, and Samantha; sister, Mary Lou (Rodger) Wells; nephew, Randy (Denise) Kruse; and niece, Mary (Dennis) Dansby. A Celebration of Life will be held in May. Service information to follow at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
