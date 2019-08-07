|
Age 90, of Cottage Grove Passed away August 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley and grandson, Joe Toney Sandersen. Jim is survived by his wife, Eileen; children, David, Ruth, Mary and Albert; step children, Jeanne, Marilyn, Kathleen and Mark; grandchildren, Lee, Tristan, Rachael, Albert, Jesse and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Laura, Mason, Gabriel and Charles; step grandchildren; step great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas; sister, LoAnn; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 8500 Hillside Trail., Cottage Grove. Memorial Service will be at 11 am Friday, August 9, 2019, also at Zion Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be in Cottage Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church or Cancer Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 7, 2019