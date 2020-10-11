May 29, 1937 – October 8, 2020 Predeceased by his parents. James will be deeply missed by his wife, Flora Lee Rauch; son and family, James Henry Rauch, Jr. and wife Monica, children, Victoria Mai, Catherine Vi, Andrew Hoang-Minh; daughter, Christina Rauch and Tim Lawin; brother, Raymond; sisters, Janice and Renee; sisters and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Saint Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Interment at Sunset Cemetery, Minneapolis. Sunset Funeral Home 612-789-3596 www.sunsetfuneralservices.com