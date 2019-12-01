Home

James Herbert KLUG

James Herbert KLUG Obituary
Age 74 of Woodbury 3M Retiree and UW-Madison Graduate Jim passed unexpectedly on November 18, 2019. He was born in Detroit, MI and spent his childhood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison then obtained his PhD in organic chemistry and physical chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Jim is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clara and Ed; and his parents, Eileen and Herbert. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandy; his sons, Jeremy (Ellen) of Kingsport, TN, and Justin (Abby) of Chatham, NJ; his grandchildren who call him "Bumpa", Owen, Nia, Liam, Annabelle, Colton James and Travis; his brothers, Greg (Sharon) and Mark (Linda); his dear sister, Karen; his brother-in-law, Doug (Maribeth) Hager; his nieces, Kristin Birkholz and Kelly Patterson; and other family and friends. Memorial service at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 2410 Stillwater Rd., Maplewood, MN 55119 with a luncheon to follow in Dittberner Hall. Memorials are appreciated to the church or to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20037. Jim will be deeply missed. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
