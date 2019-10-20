Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James VERDICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Hound Dog" "Jay" VERDICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Hound Dog" "Jay" VERDICK Obituary
Age 81, of Siren, WI Passed away on October 17, 2019. Jay is survived by his brother, Donald Verdick; sister, Gwen Mayer; special buddy, Buck Dicks; sister-in-law, Alta Verdick; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Full military honors will be conducted on November 1, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Arrangements entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home. www.swedberg-taylor.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.