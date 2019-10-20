|
|
Age 81, of Siren, WI Passed away on October 17, 2019. Jay is survived by his brother, Donald Verdick; sister, Gwen Mayer; special buddy, Buck Dicks; sister-in-law, Alta Verdick; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Full military honors will be conducted on November 1, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Arrangements entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home. www.swedberg-taylor.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019