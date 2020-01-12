|
|
Age 85 of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully Dec. 18, 2019 Born June 12, 1934 in Clam Falls Township, WI. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel & Tressa (Lewis) Pfluger; brother, Samuel; & sister, Barbara Hemish. Survived by life partner, Gloria Gohl; children, Darlene & Brian Pfluger; grand children, Randy Briggs, Lydia Pfluger & Michael Moris; sisters, Corinne Holland & Judy Dreier; brothers, Garry & Robert; Godchildren, Edward & Michael Pfluger. Many nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews. Memorial Service at 2 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Cremation Society of MN (1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul) with visitation one hour prior. Private interment. Memorials preferred to family. 651-789-0404
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020