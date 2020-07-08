Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Jim served as a weather observer in the United States Navy, later working as a Pharmacist with the Veterans Administration Hospitals. Age 92 of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Mary Ann; sisters, Elizabeth Bauer and Alice Chait; brother, Charles Earl (Bud). Survived by children, Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Cochran (Hiram), Michael (Martha), Timothy (Karen), Joseph (Lisa), Mary Therese (Traecy) and John (Linda); 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister Mary Clare Shea; and brother, Roy Mc Jilton. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, July 14th, 9:30AM at The Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th Street, St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Due to health concerns with the pandemic, we welcome any decisions to join us in spirit. Special thanks to all the caregivers in the Lyngblomsten Community. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Lyngblomsten Care Center 651-698-0796