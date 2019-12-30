Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
COVENTRY CHAPEL
1840 University Avenue West
St. Paul, MN
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
COVENTRY CHAPEL
1840 University Avenue West
St. Paul, MN
James J. NAVARRE
Age 93 , of Maplewood Preceded in death by parents John & Cecilia (Pilarski), sister Kathryn Haas, brother Al, step-son James "Jimmy" Burgess, grandson Sean Burgess, former wife June. Survived by loving wife of 55 years Pat; children Linda Slyter, Steve, Lonnie (Joy Sorensen), Debra, Greg (Rita), Rebecca (Ted); step-children Linda (Bruce) Hilsen, Danny Burgess, Victoria Galan; 18 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; brother Richard; sisters-in-law Dorothy, Mary (Neil), Debbie; brothers-in-law John (Theresa), Tom (Rebecca), Joe. James was a loving husband and father, a man of deep faith, was extraordinarily kind, loved music and nature. He was an avid fisherman, storyteller, farmer, cheese maker, WWII veteran, pilot for the Civil Air Patrol and a school bus driver for the NSP district for 17 years. Funeral Service Thursday (1/2/20) at 12 noon at the COVENTRY CHAPEL, 1840 University Avenue West, St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to the service www.sandbergfuneralhome.com 651-777-2600
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 30, 2019
