Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
James J. WHEBBE Jr.

James J. WHEBBE Jr. Obituary
Age 30 Died suddenly on June 11, 2019 from Asthma. Preceded in death by father James J. Whebbe Sr. Grandparents, Joseph and Helen Whebbe and Robert and Rosanne Hesse. Survived by Mother DeAnn Whebbe and sister Sarah Whebbe. Along with many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Service will be held at Holy Family Maronite Catholic Church, 1960 Lexington Ave. South, Mendota Heights. Service on Friday, June 21st at 12:00 PM with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019
