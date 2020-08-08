Age 80 of St. Paul, MN He passed away suddenly March 26, 2020. Pre deceased by parents Jacob and M Aileen, brother Donald, and ex wife Mary Thiele Jan 13, 2020. Survived by daughters Lisa (Ted) Hippe and Christine Witzany; sisters Joan Witzany, Marcia Wilson and Carol (Brian) Densmore; grand daughter Jasmine Hippe (Fiance Zach Warner) and many other family members and friends. Dad was a 1958 graduate of Central High School. He served 6 years in the MN Air National Guard as an airplane mechanic. He was very proud to serve his country. He loved nature, hiking, camping and being out with friends. He raced motorcycles up at BIR for 10 years. Former member of the CRA and Minnesota Rovers. Also a member of the Optimist Club. Private family Memorial Service at Fort Snelling Friday, Aug. 14th. Celebration of Life Open House Saturday, Aug. 15th, 1-5 pm at 1833 Center St, Centerville MN. Donations to the Minnesota Raptor Center preferred.









