Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St Michael's Catholic Church
611 3rd St South
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St Michael's Catholic Church
611 3rd St South
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James REGNIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Jon "Jay" REGNIER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Jon "Jay" REGNIER Obituary
Age 50, of Maplewood, MN Peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on Friday May 31, 2019. Jay is survived by his son Conner, brother Thomas (children Abigail, Elizabeth, Thomas Jr.), brother Michael, sister Laurie (husband David, daughters Paige, Brooke). A celebration of Jay's life will be Thursday June 13, 2019 at St Michael's Catholic Church - 611 3rd St South, Stillwater, MN 55082. Catholic mass at noon, visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 5 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.