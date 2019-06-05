|
|
Age 50, of Maplewood, MN Peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on Friday May 31, 2019. Jay is survived by his son Conner, brother Thomas (children Abigail, Elizabeth, Thomas Jr.), brother Michael, sister Laurie (husband David, daughters Paige, Brooke). A celebration of Jay's life will be Thursday June 13, 2019 at St Michael's Catholic Church - 611 3rd St South, Stillwater, MN 55082. Catholic mass at noon, visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 5 to June 9, 2019