Passed away on 5/14/2020 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by parents, Florence and Sidney Stronge; first wife, Jennifer; and sister, Sidney Taylor. Survived by wife, Marlene; his children, Bill (Linda), Elizabeth (Glen), and Laura; grandchildren, Aaron, Devin, Nicholas, Ashley, and Jenna; Marlene's children, John (Annissa), Mary Jo, Jim (Cherri), Tom (Cindy), Gary (Monica), and Julie; and nine grandchildren. Jim grew up in St. Paul and attended St. Paul Academy. He played sports and raced boats (Rogota WBL). He has maintained lasting friendships with classmates from SPA. He graduated from Yale University in Civil Engineering. He then attended Navy OCS and became Lieutenant JG. He started his own business with one classmate from Yale and one from Harvard, called "Cavrok", which lasted 5 years before they sold to Alcoa Aluminum. He enjoyed his successful career of 34 years with 3M and retired as Group Vice President. He served on many boards of local businesses. Jim was an avid golfer (since he was 10 years old), he loved to read, and he enjoyed card games. He was also a wonderful wood worker and made furniture, lamps, etc. He started Stronge Family Foundation for giving. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Special thank you to Waverly Gardens for wonderful care following a hemorrhagic stroke in April of 2013. Private family burial. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Salvation Army or donor's choice.