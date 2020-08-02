1/
Age 65 of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Bud and Eileen, brothers Bob and Will, brother in law Bob Sausen, and nephew Joe Heath. Survived by daughters Jessica and Jacqueline, sisters Patricia Sausen and Theresa Heath (Dave); brothers John (Denise) and Mike (Deanna); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim was a lifelong resident of St. Paul. Anyone that was fortunate enough to know him knew that whenever a friend knocked on his door, Jim would respond with a resounding "It's open!" He was the most caring, reliable and generous soul and he would drop anything he was doing to help a friend. His smile could light up a room, and Jim was always smiling. Jim enjoyed many activities with family such as classic car shows, riding in the '69 Chevelle, fishing and boating and spending holidays together. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. A private memorial will be held at a later date when he will be laid to rest with his parents and brothers at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Inver Grove Heights.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
