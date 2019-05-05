Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James CAREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph CAREY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Joseph CAREY Obituary
Of White Bear Lake Age 78 Preceded in death by parents James and Ethel Carey (Kaiser); loving wife of 56 years, Julia (Barrett); beloved son, James; and cherished brother, Robert. Survived by daughter Doreen Carey (Joseph Gillson); brother Harold (Coletta); sister Judy (Michael); sister-in-law Jennifer; brother Donald (Victoria); and sister Maureen (Ron). Godfather to Valarie Banasiak Schell and Deanna Schmudde; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial will be held at church one hour prior to Mass. Mass will be held at Church of St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake on Saturday, May 11th at 11:30AM with lunch at church to follow. Interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, 1625 Stillwater St., White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.