Of White Bear Lake Age 78 Preceded in death by parents James and Ethel Carey (Kaiser); loving wife of 56 years, Julia (Barrett); beloved son, James; and cherished brother, Robert. Survived by daughter Doreen Carey (Joseph Gillson); brother Harold (Coletta); sister Judy (Michael); sister-in-law Jennifer; brother Donald (Victoria); and sister Maureen (Ron). Godfather to Valarie Banasiak Schell and Deanna Schmudde; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial will be held at church one hour prior to Mass. Mass will be held at Church of St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake on Saturday, May 11th at 11:30AM with lunch at church to follow. Interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, 1625 Stillwater St., White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019