Of Minneapolis, MN Passed away on May 6, 2020 after a 10-year struggle with Parkinson's disease. Jim was born February 15, 1943 to Vincent and Marina Mock in Geneseo, Illinois. He graduated from Geneseo High School and attended Monmouth College, in Monmouth Illinois. While at Monmouth, he met Sharon Wehrs and they married after graduation in 1967. Jim went on to earn a PhD in agronomy and plant science from Iowa State University. He spent his career as a leader and world-renowned agronomist specializing in research and agri- business. Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 53 years; sons, Bryan (Kristen) Mock of Lake Mills, WI & Aaron (Kathy) Mock of Lake Mills, WI; daughter, Leigh Ann (Bill Garner) Mock of Minneapolis, MN; grandsons, Noah, Holden, & Daxton Mock & Liam and Landon (Red) Garner. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in the fall of 2020. Memorials are preferred to Struther's Parkinson's Center, Monmouth College, or donor's choice. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.