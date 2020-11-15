Age 87, of Inver Grove Heights Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph K. and Anna (nee Maloney) Ryan, and sister, Virginia (late Dick) Eichenauer. Survived by brothers, Bill (Mary) and Tom (Judy) Ryan; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Jim was a longtime resident of St. Paul's East Side. He graduated from Harding High School in 1951, and later, the College of St. Thomas. Jim was a Hearings Officer with the Minnesota Department of Corrections. He enjoyed family get-togethers, and will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Church of St. Augustine, 408 North 3rd Street, South St. Paul. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, 414 Marie Avenue, South St. Paul. Jim will be placed at final rest with Honors in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Church of the Holy Trinity. (651) 451-1551. For your safety please follow current Health Department Guidelines.