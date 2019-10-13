Home

Age 80, of Hugo, MN Devoted Husband and Loving Father Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 3, 2019. Survived by his cherished wife Patsy of 60 years; children John, Jim (Tara), Patty (Mike), Tim (Kelly) and Kyle Christopher who brought unconditional love and laughter into his father's life each and every day; grandchildren Jake, Emily, Nick and their mother Kim, Nick, Ben, John, Sophia, Isabella, Walter; great grandchildren Christopher and Madelyn; sister in law Kate (Doug) Mehlhorn. Cretin HS graduate class of '57 and 36 year employee of Nestle Food. A special thank you to Dan and Mary Yarusso and Lakeview Hospice caregivers, Anne, Cori, Jennifer. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Dorothy Day Center or a food shelf of donor's choice. Private interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
