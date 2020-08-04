1/1
James "Jim" KELLY
Age 87 Passed away on July 26, after sustaining injuries in a fall. Cretin High School, St. Thomas College, USAF (ret.) Lt. Col., followed by a long career in auto insurance. He is survived by wife, Loretta; sons, Kevin (Beth) and Seán; grand daughters, Rachel and Hazel; and sister, Jean (Bob). Visitation at O'Halloran and Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave. S, St. Paul on Wednesday, August 5th, 3:00-7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 County Road 42E, Burnsville on Thursday, August 6th, 11:00 a.m. Memorials preferred to Cretin-Derham Hall or Church of the Risen Savior. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
