James "Jim" KJELLBERG
Age 85, of New Richmond, WI Passed away September 25, 2020 with his family by his side. Survived by wife, Janice; children, Karmen (Todd) Rushton, Kelvin (Pam), Karen (John) Harrington, Ken (Carrie); honorary daughter, Ronda Bierbrauer; nephew, Eric (Jeannie) Kjellberg; sister, Olive Schroeder and brother, Dwight Kjellberg, along with his loving grandchildren and great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave.) in New Richmond. Visitation will be from 11:30-1pm. Interment Hillside Cemetery, Somerset, WI. Bakken-Young New Richmond (715)243-5252 www.bakken-young.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
SEP
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 243-5252
