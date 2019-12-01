Home

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandpa. 9/3/1928 - 11/29/19 Preceded in death by wife of 65 years, Virginia. Survived by children, Diane Cianciolo and Dave (Cher); grandchildren, Amy, Lisa, Rob, Ken and Doug; great-grandchildren, Kara, Michael, Ryan, Cole, Kaley, Ava, Tayler, Macey, Olin and Zyler; and one great-great-grandson on the way. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2119 Stillwater Ave. E., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
