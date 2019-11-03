Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for James ROERIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. and Dianna E. ROERIG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. and Dianna E. ROERIG Obituary
After a lifelong love for each other, Dianna, age 64 passed away on October 27, 2019 and Jim, age 68, passed away on November 2, 2019. Dianna was preceded in death by parents, Donald and Celestine Halterman; sister, Gaynell Jones; brothers, Steven and Ronald Halterman. Jim was preceded in death by parents, John and Ethel; brother, Steven; sisters, Sandy Blesener and Patricia Roerig. Jim and Dianna are survived by their children, Shelly (Michael Gause) Culver, Marcus (Jenifer) Culver, Hilarie (Lee Prestwood) Roerig, Mandie Dyer; grandchildren, Liam, Ian, Annika, Owen, Arlo and Benjamin. Dianna is survived by her sister, Susan (Rodney) Weiss; brother, Kory (Lynne) Halterman. Jim is survived by his brother, David (Carol). Memorial service 11 AM Friday, November 8 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 499 Charles Ave., St. Paul. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty. Rd. B and from 10-11 AM Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the MN Animal Humane Society. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -