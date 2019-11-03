|
|
After a lifelong love for each other, Dianna, age 64 passed away on October 27, 2019 and Jim, age 68, passed away on November 2, 2019. Dianna was preceded in death by parents, Donald and Celestine Halterman; sister, Gaynell Jones; brothers, Steven and Ronald Halterman. Jim was preceded in death by parents, John and Ethel; brother, Steven; sisters, Sandy Blesener and Patricia Roerig. Jim and Dianna are survived by their children, Shelly (Michael Gause) Culver, Marcus (Jenifer) Culver, Hilarie (Lee Prestwood) Roerig, Mandie Dyer; grandchildren, Liam, Ian, Annika, Owen, Arlo and Benjamin. Dianna is survived by her sister, Susan (Rodney) Weiss; brother, Kory (Lynne) Halterman. Jim is survived by his brother, David (Carol). Memorial service 11 AM Friday, November 8 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 499 Charles Ave., St. Paul. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty. Rd. B and from 10-11 AM Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the MN Animal Humane Society. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019