He left us on 02/01/2020 at the age of 96. He was in hospice care at Good Samaritan Society in Inver Grove, MN. He'll be missed by wife Carole, daughter Betty Cook, sisters Geraldine & Marlene from Conn. Step daughters Cindy & Jean, stepsons Edward, Kenneth & Robert. Nine step grandchildren, three step great grand children. Jim has donated his body to the anatomy bequest program at the U of Minnesota. He'll be buried at Fort Snelling at a later date. He loved driving truck for 57 years. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Good Samaritan Society. Also the Allina hospice staff for the excellant care he received.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020