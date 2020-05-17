James L. MOODY
Age 85, of Scandia Passed away May 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by father, Roy C. Moody and mother, Marion A. (Thompson) Moody. Survived by Carol, his loving wife of 62 years; children, Cindy Harper, Craig (Barb) Moody, Kim (Rick) Foss; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grand children; siblings, Joan Johnson, Janet Zahler, Cheryl (Steve) Fish, Naomi Widell, Norman (Sue) Moody; and extended family. He loved farming, spending time with family and friends. He retired from the phone company and was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Osman Temple Shrine. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment at Elim Lutheran Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
