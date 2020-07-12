Of Eagan, MN Passed away peacefully in his sleep at the VA Nursing Home in Minneapolis on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 73 after a multi-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Jim was born to parents Douglas and Helen Wilcox on August 15, 1946 in Minneapolis, MN. He was the second of four children and attended Minneapolis North High School and the University of Minnesota. Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on April 21, 1966 and served in the Vietnam War until his discharge April 19, 1968. In November 1968 he was married to Karen Garrels of Pocahontas, IA. After a brief residence in Peoria IL, they moved to the Twin Cities of Minnesota, where Jim resided until his passing. Jim served the majority of his professional career as an accountant and Asst. General Manager for the Mid-America Farms Dairy Cooperative, and then as an independent consultant and computer programmer. His greatest pride came from raising his family of three boys, two daughters from marriage and eight grandchildren. He was a philosopher, poet, author, and lover of the north woods. He will be remembered for his huge heart, sharp wit, mischievous grin, and simple desire to be surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren. Jim is survived by his three sons Chad, Charles and Brent; his "friends for life through marriage" Karen and Lori; his daughters-in-law Olivia, Leah and Cecilia; his children through marriage Breanna and Angela; his brother Chuck, sister Kathy; his grand-children Gabriella, Coralie, Dylan, Lauren, Madeleine and his grandchildren through marriage Bran, Fran and Ada. He is preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Helen, and his brother Pete. In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary or food donation to the Second Harvest Heartland to help feed the hungry. www.2harvest.org
