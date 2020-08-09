1/
James Leon REBEL
Age 79, of Grand Rapids, MN Passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Garden Court Chateau Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:00-8:00PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Another visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 2020, 1 hour prior to the 11:00AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W 125th St. #1357 Savage, MN. with Father Ben Little officiating. To see the live-stream link, visit website below at Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com




