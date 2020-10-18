1/1
James M. "Jim" ANDERSON Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1948 - 2020 Age 72 of Little Canada Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law and uncle. Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on September 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Jeanne; and his beloved sister-in-law, Kathie Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Constance; sons, Todd (Jennifer) and James Jr; grand children, Logan and Noelle; brother-in-law, Karl Brown; nieces, Kelly (Gordon) Michalec, Stacey (Steve) Brown, Ashley Paulsen and Katie Michalec; as well as many friends. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He spent many hours volunteering and served as Post Commander of the Rosetown American Legion Post #542. He served as the Vice Commander of the MN 4th District and was a member of the Wednesday Ft. Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad for 10 years. Jim loved fishing, driving his boat and spending time with his family at the cabin. Celebration of Life 11 AM-1:30 PM Wednesday, October 21 at ROSETOWN AMERICAN LEGION, 700 Cty Rd C West., Roseville. Graveside service 2:30 PM Wednesday, October 21 at FT. SNELLING NATIONAL CEMETERY, 7601-34th Ave. S., Mpls. (Meet at Assembly Area #4). In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved