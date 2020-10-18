1948 - 2020 Age 72 of Little Canada Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law and uncle. Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on September 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Jeanne; and his beloved sister-in-law, Kathie Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Constance; sons, Todd (Jennifer) and James Jr; grand children, Logan and Noelle; brother-in-law, Karl Brown; nieces, Kelly (Gordon) Michalec, Stacey (Steve) Brown, Ashley Paulsen and Katie Michalec; as well as many friends. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He spent many hours volunteering and served as Post Commander of the Rosetown American Legion Post #542. He served as the Vice Commander of the MN 4th District and was a member of the Wednesday Ft. Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad for 10 years. Jim loved fishing, driving his boat and spending time with his family at the cabin. Celebration of Life 11 AM-1:30 PM Wednesday, October 21 at ROSETOWN AMERICAN LEGION, 700 Cty Rd C West., Roseville. Graveside service 2:30 PM Wednesday, October 21 at FT. SNELLING NATIONAL CEMETERY, 7601-34th Ave. S., Mpls. (Meet at Assembly Area #4). In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550