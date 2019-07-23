|
Age 69 of West Saint Paul Passed away unexpectedly on 7-20-19. Preceded by parents Barb & Jack, father-in-law Vernon Crisman; brother Chuck (Patty); brother-in-law Gerald Chambers; nephews Jerico Baker, Charles Jr. "Buck" Gosen & Geoffrey Chambers. Survived by loving wife Rhonda; brother Greg (Karen); sister Judy (Todd); mother-in-law Irene; sister-in-laws Christine, Susan & Nancy; brother-in-law Greg (Deb); many other relatives and friends. Memorials preferred to Disabled Vets or the local humane society. Memorial Service 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Klecatsky's – West Funeral Home, 1051 Robert St. in West Saint Paul. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press from July 23 to July 28, 2019