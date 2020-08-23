It is with profound sadness that the family of James M. Lewis-Stella announces his peaceful passing on August 19, 2020 at the young age of 54 years. James was born on November 4, 1965 in St. Paul, MN to John and Colleen (Stanton) Stella. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 15 years, Roxie; son, Jonathon; stepdaughters, Mandy (Tony), Nikki, Casey (Michael), Missy (Patrick); many grandchildren that he adored; as well as numerous relatives and friends. James honorably worked as a Correctional Officer for Ramsey County. He was an amazing husband, father and papa. A private family service will be held.