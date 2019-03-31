Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James LINDEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. LINDEMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James M. LINDEMAN Obituary
Age 63, of Amery, WI Jim was born August 15, 1956 in St. Paul, MN to Gerald and Muriel Lindeman. Jim resided in Amery, WI. He passed away March 14, 2019. Jim is survived by son, Aaron (Joanne) Lindeman; daughter, Amy (Justin) Graham; grandchildren, Colton and Abby Lindeman, Gavin and Landon Graham; brother, Steve (Diann) Lindeman; sister, Karen (John) Parizek; ex-wife, Vicky Smith. The visitation will be at Woodbury Lutheran Church (7380 Afton Road, Woodbury) on Tuesday, April 2, from 4-6PM, and the service at 6PM. The visitation and service will be celebrating the lives of both Jim and his mother Muriel.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.