Age 63, of Amery, WI Jim was born August 15, 1956 in St. Paul, MN to Gerald and Muriel Lindeman. Jim resided in Amery, WI. He passed away March 14, 2019. Jim is survived by son, Aaron (Joanne) Lindeman; daughter, Amy (Justin) Graham; grandchildren, Colton and Abby Lindeman, Gavin and Landon Graham; brother, Steve (Diann) Lindeman; sister, Karen (John) Parizek; ex-wife, Vicky Smith. The visitation will be at Woodbury Lutheran Church (7380 Afton Road, Woodbury) on Tuesday, April 2, from 4-6PM, and the service at 6PM. The visitation and service will be celebrating the lives of both Jim and his mother Muriel.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019