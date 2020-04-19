James M. TORIS
Age 47 Passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 Survived by spouse Nevin Uzun, mother Mary Pat (Tom) Bailey, sister Bridget Bailey, father Allen (Carol) Toris and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He graduated high school from Cretin Durham Hall and went on to Ball State University where he received his Bachelors and Master's degrees in Architecture. He spent eight summers working on the archeological dig at Sardis, Turkey. He also taught Architecture at the university in Nepal. He started his own company, 2Hat Design in Boston where he did custom design and building for many clients who became his friends. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held later when we can gather together.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
