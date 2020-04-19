James M. TORIS
Age 47 Passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 Survived by spouse Nevin Uzun, mother Mary Pat (Tom) Bailey, sister Bridget Bailey, father Allen (Carol) Toris and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He graduated high school from Cretin Durham Hall and went on to Ball State University where he received his Bachelors and Master's degrees in Architecture. He spent eight summers working on the archeological dig at Sardis, Turkey. He also taught Architecture at the university in Nepal. He started his own company, 2Hat Design in Boston where he did custom design and building for many clients who became his friends. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held later when we can gather together.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dizney my friend. I will forever cherish our conversations. And music we played so in sync together. Miss you every day until I die.
Eric Hatch
Friend
In loving memory of a true friend and the kindest of spirits who will live in our hearts always. With deepest sympathy, love, and gratitude for his friendship, kindness, and laughter. We will always remember and miss you JT! - Brian Condon
Brian Condon
Friend
I have so many memories of James form grade school. I didn't see him much after that but really enjoyed reconnecting through Facebook. I really just assumed we would get together sometime again and am very sad that will not happen. To the family I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Rest in Peace James.
John Connor
Classmate
I am so sorry. I went to High School with James, I knew him as Jim. He was a sweet funny and enjoyable person to know. May you find piece in his memory.
Drew Larson
Classmate
Farewell Brother....from the PSE Alumni Club of Phi Sigma Kappa.
Dave Skalon
Brother
