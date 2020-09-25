1/1
James Mark MURPHY
1951 - 2020
Passed away last week at the age of 69. James was born on February 13, 1951 in St. Paul, MN to George and Shirley Murphy. James worked at, and later ran, the family business, St. Paul Electroplating. On August 15, 1975, he married Laurie (Otos) Murphy, and they raised two sons and two daughters. James had a passion for music and was the bass player in several bands. He also loved model trains, western movies, and the Beatles. James was also a devoted grandfather to his nine grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his father, George; mother, Shirley; stepmother, Patricia; and sister in-law, Mary. He is survived by the mother of his children, Laurie; his four children, Brendan (Shannon), Amanda, Bridget (Jerry), Kevin; his brother, George; his grandchildren, Clayton, Courtney, Carter, Gavin, Cadence, Grace, Kylie, Emerson, Kieran; his great-grandson Bentley; and his cousins, nieces, and nephews and their children. A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
