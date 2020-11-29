Age 75 of Shoreview, MN Passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, four brothers, and one sister. Survived by his wife, Jacki; children, Kim (Doug) Gillespie, Amy Kozak, Kevin (Britin) Lindberg, Kurt (Amber) Lindberg, and Kory (Erika) Lindberg; grandchildren, Alex, Sam, Julia, Kellen, Ava, Lauren, Allie, and Jack; brother, Frank Kozak; and sisters, Dorothy Bona, Rosemary (Al) Dahms, AnnaMay Turnacliff, and Linda DeMarre. The family gathered for a private service on November 27th, 2020 at St. Odilia Catholic Church. 651-631-2727