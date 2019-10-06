|
Born August 9, 1946 and passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019. Preceded by parents, James M. Sexton Sr. and Marjorie (Zibell) Sexton Patnode. Survived by loving wife of 47 years, Kathleen (Pierce); along with sons, Jim (Christy) and Matt (Anna); grandchildren, Camden, Claire, Navie and Avilene. Also survived by sisters, Sherrill (Dave) Patnode, Mary (David) Rust; brother, Kevin (Zoey); in-laws, Patricia Twedt and Dianne (Larry) Collette; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Mass 11AM, Tuesday, October 8th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler St., WSP. Gathering 5-8PM, Monday, October 7th at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., WSP and also 1-hr prior to the Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A special thanks to Dr. Cheema and staff, Dr. Kim Loria, U of M-BMT Cancer Center, nurses and assistants on 4100 at St. Joseph's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019