1/1
James Michael CUSICK Sr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 3, 2020, James Michael Cusick Sr., loving father of six children, passed away at the age of 60. Born December 6, 1960 in Chicago, IL. Graduated St. Thomas High Academy 1977 and went to study AAS Computer Science to become a Storage and Virtualization Specialist for the State of MN in DHS. On August 21, 1988, he married Patricia Kay Brown, raising 6 children. James was preceded in death by parents Thomas & Florence, sister Barbara and brother Thomas Jr. He is survived by 6 children Jim Jr., John, Justin, Jordan, Jessica & Jacob, and his brother Ron. James' many passions were traveling with his family all over the U.S. on work trips with the biggest trip taking them all the way to New Zealand. A big part of the East Side St. Paul community, coaching baseball at Phalen Rec center for 15 years. Loved riding his Harley Davidson Road King Classic. He was a mullet rocking, motorcycle enthusiast, who had a boisterous laugh, anyone could recognize miles away. A celebration of life for James will be held on Saturday, October 17 2020 at his home at 2pm-7pm at 732 Jenks Ave., St. Paul, MN, 55106. Any questions please contact Justin Cusick (612-220-7675).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 11, 2020
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved