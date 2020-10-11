September 3, 2020, James Michael Cusick Sr., loving father of six children, passed away at the age of 60. Born December 6, 1960 in Chicago, IL. Graduated St. Thomas High Academy 1977 and went to study AAS Computer Science to become a Storage and Virtualization Specialist for the State of MN in DHS. On August 21, 1988, he married Patricia Kay Brown, raising 6 children. James was preceded in death by parents Thomas & Florence, sister Barbara and brother Thomas Jr. He is survived by 6 children Jim Jr., John, Justin, Jordan, Jessica & Jacob, and his brother Ron. James' many passions were traveling with his family all over the U.S. on work trips with the biggest trip taking them all the way to New Zealand. A big part of the East Side St. Paul community, coaching baseball at Phalen Rec center for 15 years. Loved riding his Harley Davidson Road King Classic. He was a mullet rocking, motorcycle enthusiast, who had a boisterous laugh, anyone could recognize miles away. A celebration of life for James will be held on Saturday, October 17 2020 at his home at 2pm-7pm at 732 Jenks Ave., St. Paul, MN, 55106. Any questions please contact Justin Cusick (612-220-7675).









