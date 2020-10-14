Age 58 - Of St. Paul Passed away October 11, 2020 Preceded in death by father, James L. Survived by mother, Sharon; brother, Kevin; sisters, Kathy (Dan) Meitrodt and Mary (Chris) Roub; nieces and nephews. Proud union carpenter and member of Millwright Local #548. Veteran of the USMC. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, October 16 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation at the church from 10:00-11:00 AM Friday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550