Age 83, of St. Paul Died December 5, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Magdalene and brother, Ben. Survived by stepchildren, Diane (Bill) Zuspann, Dave (Norma) Voeller, Darleen (Pat) Simmons and Devan (Joan) Voeller; grandchildren, Zac, Nic, Alex, Jess and Jack; also, other relatives and friends. Jim was a teacher at Bloomington Jefferson High School in South Minneapolis for 27 years. He taught English and Spanish. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, December 12 at the Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 9, 2019