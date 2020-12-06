Was born 06/11/1963 and passed away on 11/28/2020. Jim was a man who was a fanatic of the classic Rock and Roll bands such as KISS and Motley Crue; he was a man who enjoyed being outdoors and taught his kids about fishing; he loved to tease and make jokes; he was a man who absolutely loved his family and always made sure his family had what they needed. He will be dearly missed by his children, Janie (Justin) Barlow, Ashlee (Matthew) Garbers, and Tyler Weakley. He is survived by brothers, Chip (Brenda) Weakley, Darryl (Jeannie) Weakley, Terry (Gretchen) Weakley and by sister, Mary Johnson; sister-in-law, Vicky Weakley. He was an adoring grandfather to six grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. A celebration of life is to be planned tentatively for summer 2021 by Jim's children. Please send memorials to family members. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com