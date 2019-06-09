Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
235 Wentworth Ave W
West St. Paul, MN 55118
651-457-7938
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
235 Wentworth Ave W
West St. Paul, MN 55118
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Maronite Church
1960 Lexington Ave. S
Mendota Heights, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James MALLINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Orie MALLINGER


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Orie MALLINGER Obituary
Age 67, of Shoreview Died on June 4, 2019 after a courageous battle against Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Preceded in death by parents, Orville and Mary Ann. Survived by son, Steven; daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Stout; significant other, Jan Muellner and her family, Don & Nancy Muellner, Kari and John Arthur Finkler & Norah; Kyle & Larissa; Cora & Raina Muellner; grandchildren, Masen O. Mallinger and Martha & Mary Stout; brother, Richard; and nephew, Mark Mallinger. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Tuesday at Holy Family Maronite Church, 1960 Lexington Ave. S., Mendota Heights. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Monday at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul. A special thank you to the care givers at Visiting Angels, Shoreview Senior Living and Brighton Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now