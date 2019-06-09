|
|
Age 67, of Shoreview Died on June 4, 2019 after a courageous battle against Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Preceded in death by parents, Orville and Mary Ann. Survived by son, Steven; daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Stout; significant other, Jan Muellner and her family, Don & Nancy Muellner, Kari and John Arthur Finkler & Norah; Kyle & Larissa; Cora & Raina Muellner; grandchildren, Masen O. Mallinger and Martha & Mary Stout; brother, Richard; and nephew, Mark Mallinger. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Tuesday at Holy Family Maronite Church, 1960 Lexington Ave. S., Mendota Heights. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Monday at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul. A special thank you to the care givers at Visiting Angels, Shoreview Senior Living and Brighton Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019