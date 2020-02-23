|
Age 65, of Little Canada Died unexpectedly on February 18, 2020 He was born April 21, 1954 to Donald and Marian (Johnson) Brostrom. Jim grew up in Roseville and was a 1972 graduate of Alexander Ramsey High School. He spent his working career in the food industry, including at the Lido Cafe, Bombay Bicycle Club and the Roseville Schools. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Geri. He is survived by his brothers, John (Stephanie) of Duluth, David (Susan) of St. Paul and Dennis (Karen) of Silver Bay; several nieces and a nephew. Private inurnment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020