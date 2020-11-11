Age 71 Of Woodbury Passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. We lost a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Jim had an incredible career doing what he loved. He was a tennis instructor and coach for many years at the Lilydale Racket Club and more recently at the Fred Wells Tennis and Education Center. Jim enjoyed biking, especially his trips to Moab, Utah; playing tennis and having a beer with his Hudson Club friends; and solving the world's problems with his breakfast buddies. Jim also had a passion for woodworking. Through the years he completed numerous projects that his children and grandchildren will treasure. But his greatest passion was for his family. He is survived by his wife and best friend for 50 years, Gail; daughters Amy (Nick) Heyer, Kerry (Alex) Hayden and Erin (Steve) Boike; grandchildren Nathan and Sophie Heyer; Owen, Molly and Ryan Hayden; and Tyler and Mason Boike; sister Liz (Dan) Freppert; and brother Joe. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred (Fitzgerald) Dixon. Jim led a life of kindness, integrity, and joy which we will celebrate when it's safe to gather again. Memorials are preferred to the Fred Wells Tennis and Education Center.