Age 78 Passed into the arms of Jesus on March 12, 2020, at the Veteran's Administration Hospice Care in St. Cloud. The celebration of life gathering is postponed until it is once again safe to travel and gather. For more information, please follow Jim Egan Tribute Page on Facebook. Jim was a loving husband, dad, father-in-law, papa, grandpa, brother, uncle, and a friend to all. He was the best dad to his five kids and their families. He was a selfless and generous family man, never stopping until everyone had what they needed – whether it be a laugh or a meal. From gadgets to events, he had a talent for modifying and maximizing, turning good things into great things. He will be forever and greatly missed by all who loved him. Jim never met a stranger he didn't befriend. He was strongly admired for his work ethic and his I-can-help attitude. A graduate of Eden Valley High School, Jim joined the Army and later graduated from Mankato State with his Bachelor of Science degree. He worked for 3M for more than 30 years (New Ulm and Maplewood), making a difference in countless lives as an Engineering Recruiter in Human Resources. He enjoyed spending time with family, singing (Concord Singers, 3M Chorus, Cold Spring Maennerchor or anywhere with anyone really), and volunteering (ten years as President of Sauk River Chain of Lakes Association, Stearns County Coalition of Lakes Associations, American Legion, Eden Valley High School Reunion Committee). Jim was a master party planner and could pull together a feast to admire. Those left to cherish Jim's memory include the love of his life and apple of his eye, Kathy (nee Becker); son, Mike (Sharon) Egan of White Bear Lake, MN; and four daughters, Lori (Rick) Anderson of Hugo, MN, Lisa (Dan) Pehrson of San Diego, CA, Eileen Johnson of Albuquerque, NM, and Emily (Matt) Wilkie of Champlin, MN; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patty (Jon) Kummet and Delores (Tom) Stafford; as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Jim, please consider the Cold Spring Maennerchor Scholarship Fund http://csmaennerchor.com/scholarships.html or .
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020