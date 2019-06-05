|
|
Age 77 of Bullhead City, AZ Formerly of Inver Grove Heights, MN Passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2019. Preceded in death by parents; sisters, Joanne and Kathy. Survived by loving wife of 58 years, Verna; children, Jim (Terese), Mary Wood, Angie (Rich) Cassidy and John; grandchildren, Matt, Cassie, Jessica, Tad, Jennifer, Alexandra & Maria; great-grandson, Benjamin; loving dog, Lucy; sisters, Phyllis Anderson, Mary (Harry) Johannsen and Barb (Doug) Laumeyer; also nieces, nephews, many other family and friends. Jim retired from the Normandy Inn in Minneapolis. He was a devoted catholic and volunteered many hours at St. Vincent de Paul, in Bullhead, AZ. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, June 7th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 4 - 8 PM Thursday, June 6th, with a 7 PM rosary service at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Avenue, IGH. Also 9 - 10 AM prior to Mass at church. Interment St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. www.roberfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019