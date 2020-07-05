1/
James P. LeGARE
Age 81 of Lindstrom Loving Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Brother Passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020, now resting in the arms of Jesus. Public visitation on Thursday, July 9th from 4-8 PM at the Roberts Family Life Celebration Home in Forest Lake - all are welcome and required to wear a mask. Due to COVID restrictions, however, attendance will be limited for the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 11th (11 AM) at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom. Please RSVP to Michael LeGare at legare.michael@gmail.com if you would like to attend (priority will be given to family). 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

