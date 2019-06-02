|
Passed away Friday, May 17, peacefully, at the Waters of White Bear Lake. He was born May 27, 1930 in Harvey, ND to parents Dorothy Blanche Muellerleile and James Walter Nelson. Jim grew up in Mankato, MN, graduating from Mankato West High School. He attended Mankato State, the University of Minnesota and William Mitchell Law School in St. Paul, MN. 2nd Lt. Nelson (USA) served with the 3rd ID in Korea, 1953-54. After returning home he married Darlene Johnson (Dolly) and they raised their family in Mahtomedi, MN. Jim Practiced Law in St. Paul for his entire professional life. He was a founding member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, and served on the Church Council and Mahtomedi School Board as well as many other charitable events where he did pro bono legal work for very worthy causes. An avid baseball player, he loved the game and could be found at Twins home openers for some 45 years consecutively. Jim was an absolute loving father, grandfather and there was no finer friend to be found in your corner. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Dale Nelson of Moorhead, MN; his sons John and Peter, and his wife Dolly. He is survived by his son James of Duluth; his daughter, Constance Lee of Minneapolis; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grand children. Thank you Dad. Love to Mom. A private family ceremony will be held to commemorate his life. Your prayers and thoughts are much appreciated. No donations please.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019